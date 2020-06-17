Baylor Fights To Hold Pepper Hamilton Docs In Title IX Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Baylor University has asked a Texas federal judge to overturn an order to surrender privileged documents related to Pepper Hamilton LLP's investigation of Title IX policies and procedures related to reports of sexual assaults. Baylor argued in an objection filed Tuesday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin wrongly assumed the Waco, Texas, Baptist university would rely on the investigation to defend against 15 women's claims that it responded negligently to sexual assault reports. Judge Austin's finding that Baylor waived work product protection by mentioning the investigation in its answer to one of the women's claims was based on an "erroneous...

