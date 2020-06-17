Olin Says Arbitrator Issued Own 'Industrial Justice' To Union

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Olin Corp. told an Illinois federal court Tuesday that an arbitrator issued "his own brand of industrial justice" when he reversed its firing of an employee, saying his decision not to discipline the worker conflicts with explicit provisions in a collective bargaining agreement. The weapons and industrial chemical maker says arbitrator Gerard A. Fowler plainly ignored Olin's plant rules when he opted not to discipline James Jackson, an employee who was fired for allegedly picking a fight with a co-worker, despite making a factual determination that the employee violated Olin's policies. "This is the exact type of overreaching that this court...

