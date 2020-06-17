New Legislation Could Signal Critical Mass On Section 230

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and GOP senators unveiled two separate legislative plans Wednesday to hold web platforms more accountable for their content moderation practices, signaling broader backing for the White House's recent efforts to target online censorship. Sen. Josh Hawley's new Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act would clarify that website users can rightfully sue platforms "for breaching their contractual duty of good faith," which it defines as inconsistently enforcing online terms of service. The legislation, co-sponsored by Republican senators including Florida's Marco Rubio, is intended to make sure that people who express right-leaning views online are not...

