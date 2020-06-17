Amazon's IP Win Shields Customers From Follow-Up Suits

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday said software developer PersonalWeb can't relitigate a failed patent infringement suit over Amazon's cloud-based storage system by going after the tech giant's customers, including BuzzFeed and Vox Media. The precedential opinion held that PersonalWeb Technologies LLC's infringement suits are barred by claim preclusion, as they're the same allegations the developer previously brought and lost against Amazon. The three-judge panel shot down PersonalWeb's arguments that a different feature of Amazon's S3 system was at issue and that the earlier suit was never conclusively adjudicated. The eight suits on appeal from multidistrict litigation are against Patreon Inc., Dictionary.com...

