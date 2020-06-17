Mass. MDL Over Car Seat Safety Expands With Calif. Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A California suit was added Wednesday to a newly consolidated Massachusetts multidistrict case claiming Evenflo Co. Inc. falsely advertised its car seats as safe for children under 40 pounds, allegedly placing kids in "grave danger" in the event of a crash. The transferred suit landed on the docket of U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper the same day the judge's order governing the MDL was publicly filed. The suit is the seventh active MDL to be consolidated in Massachusetts, which has relatively few MDLs compared to more populous states such as California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania. According to...

