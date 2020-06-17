Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chevron Says 9th Circ. Ruling Can't Revive NYC Climate Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. told the Second Circuit on Wednesday that New York City can't resurrect its suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from global oil giants based on the Ninth Circuit's recent ruling in a similar case.

The Big Apple wants the appeals court to undo a lower court's dismissal of its suit against Chevron, ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC, ConocoPhillips Co. and Royal Dutch Shell, arguing the claims can be pursued under state law.

A New York federal judge said the city's suit is trumped by federal law since it seeks to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, but the city points to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!