Chevron Says 9th Circ. Ruling Can't Revive NYC Climate Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. told the Second Circuit on Wednesday that New York City can't resurrect its suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from global oil giants based on the Ninth Circuit's recent ruling in a similar case. The Big Apple wants the appeals court to undo a lower court's dismissal of its suit against Chevron, ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC, ConocoPhillips Co. and Royal Dutch Shell, arguing the claims can be pursued under state law. A New York federal judge said the city's suit is trumped by federal law since it seeks to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, but the city points to the...

