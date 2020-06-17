2nd Circ. Rulings Clarify FSIA's Commercial Activity Exception

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Whether foreign states are immune from U.S. court jurisdiction often turns on the commercial activity exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, or FSIA. The commercial activity exception "lies at the heart of the restrictive theory of immunity, and not surprisingly, it is the most litigated exception," according to David Stewart's "The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act: A Guide for Judges."[1] This type of litigation has covered high-stakes disputes from sovereign debt litigation[2] to liability for terrorist attacks[3] and, yes, COVID-19.[4] Foreign sovereigns have rarely settled such cases without first seeking dismissal under the FSIA. Yet, despite commercial activity being — as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS