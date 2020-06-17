Eagles Announcer Accused Of Undermining Radio Contract

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A longtime Spanish-language radio announcer for the Philadelphia Eagles was hit with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit in New Jersey federal court Wednesday accusing him and his production companies of using underhanded tactics to drive the NFL team's games away from a former business partner's radio stations. New Jersey-based Spanish Sports Network LLC and its owner, Michael Sciore, allege in their 25-page complaint that broadcaster Bill Kulik, his business partner Raymond Devine and their Spanish Sports Productions brand conspired to breach a 2018 contract that gave SSN exclusive rights to air Kulik's Eagles broadcasts on Sciore's radio stations through the 2024-25 season....

