T-Mobile Comes Out On Top In Fight Over Steeple Antenna

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The sounds of the choir may not be the only thing filling the steeple of a coastal Massachusetts church, after T-Mobile scored a win in its battle with a town over plans to place coverage-boosting equipment inside the church's peak. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted T-Mobile summary judgement on two of its three claims Wednesday, essentially ending the litigation, after finding that Barnstable, Massachusetts, officials didn't have a good enough reason to reject the company's permit. "Based on a review of the record before the planning board, the reasons for denying T-Mobile's application for regulatory agreement were not supported...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS