Toyota Buyers Want Fuel Pump Suits Rolled Into MDL

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Consumers in four cases accusing Toyota Motor Corp. of selling vehicles with dangerous and defective fuel pumps are asking the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate their suits and four others, saying grouping the cases together will streamline pretrial actions and prevent duplicating efforts. The Tuesday motion seeks to consolidate in the Eastern District of Michigan suits that have been filed in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, with the consumers saying they expect further suits to be filed on the same issues that could also be included. According to the complaints in each case, Toyota knowingly...

