FCC's Pai Defends Ligado Decision Process To Congress

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is defending his agency's approval of Ligado Networks' ground-based 5G system to congressional military advocates, pushing back on some assertions that the agency tried to covertly push the plan through without proper vetting. In a letter released this week, Pai told a group of eight senators that the "commission's unanimous, bipartisan decision to approve [Ligado's plan] with stringent conditions" was a yearslong, carefully considered effort that underwent a multistakeholder review process. "Federal agencies had actual possession of the draft that the FCC was poised to adopt — and thus an opportunity to comment on it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS