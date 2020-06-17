'Team Telecom' Tells FCC To Stop Hong Kong Undersea Cable

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A group of federal agencies known as "Team Telecom" on Wednesday recommended that the Federal Communications Commission block Google and Facebook's proposal seeking an undersea direct connection cable between the U.S. and Hong Kong, citing national security concerns. The team suggested Pacific Light Cable Network's subsea cable system application, which is intended to establish the first direct connection between the U.S. and Hong Kong, be partially denied by the FCC. While the FCC should grant the portions of PLCN's application seeking to connect U.S., Taiwan, and the Philippines, the team said it shouldn't grant the Hong Kong portion of the application due...

