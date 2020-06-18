Full 9th Circ. Not Interested In Reviewing Autodialer Definition

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit isn't going to wade into an appeal asking it to scale back its broad definition of what counts as an autodialer before the three-judge panel has had a chance to weigh in, the court said Wednesday. In a brief two-sentence order, the Ninth Circuit revealed that the petition for initial hearing en banc had been denied by default because no judge on the bench was interested in the proposition. Appellate panels generally only grant en banc or full panel hearings when there's an exceptionally important issue at stake, such as resolving an inter-circuit dispute. That's the angle...

