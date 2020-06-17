Feds Probe Avenatti's Custodian In Chaotic Phone Deposition

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors probed Michael Avenatti's bail-release custodian Wednesday on whether the embattled attorney violated bail conditions by using the internet ahead of his December embezzlement trial, in a court-supervised telephone deposition made chaotic by over a hundred listeners, some of whom failed to mute their phones. Prosecutors grilled the custodian, Jay Manheimer, on Avenatti's recent use of the internet and computers at Manheimer's two-bedroom home in Venice, California. Avenatti has lived with Manheimer, who is an unemployed writer, since April 24, but the attorney who faces two criminal trials and a third sentencing is prohibited from accessing the internet under the...

