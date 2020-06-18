House Democrats Pitch Sprawling $1.5T Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- House Democrats proposed legislation Thursday to invest up to $1.5 trillion in the nation's highways, railways, airports, water and broadband infrastructure, while also tackling climate change, housing and educational needs, in an effort to jump-start the U.S. economy battered by the pandemic. The Moving Forward Act lays out ambitious goals for rehabilitating aging surface transportation, rail and transit systems and ports, and makes significant investments in clean water and wastewater systems, affordable housing, broadband internet, schools and hospitals. The bill includes sweeping environmental provisions to tackle climate change, cut carbon pollution and adopt renewable energy sources. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and...

