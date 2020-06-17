Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge: Fox Reporter Deposition Fight 'Flattering For My Ego'

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge sarcastically said he found it "flattering" when a Williams & Connolly attorney characterized a recent order tossing a Fox News reporter's bid to stop her from being deposed in an ongoing defamation suit "as some big deal, path-breaking decision" that would have a devastating precedential impact on newsgathering. 

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon's jab came during a Wednesday afternoon teleconference hearing in investigative journalist Malia Zimmerman's bid demanding the court reconsider an April order dismissing her protective order motion. The request is linked to a suit lodged by the brother of a slain Democratic National Committee staffer.

Zimmerman's attorney Joseph Terry told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!