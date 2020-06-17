Judge: Fox Reporter Deposition Fight 'Flattering For My Ego'

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge sarcastically said he found it "flattering" when a Williams & Connolly attorney characterized a recent order tossing a Fox News reporter's bid to stop her from being deposed in an ongoing defamation suit "as some big deal, path-breaking decision" that would have a devastating precedential impact on newsgathering. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon's jab came during a Wednesday afternoon teleconference hearing in investigative journalist Malia Zimmerman's bid demanding the court reconsider an April order dismissing her protective order motion. The request is linked to a suit lodged by the brother of a slain Democratic National Committee staffer. Zimmerman's attorney Joseph Terry told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS