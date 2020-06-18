Former Mexican Gov. Cops To Money Laundering Scheme

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The former governor of a Mexican state has told a federal judge in Texas he is guilty of participating in a money laundering scheme to conceal bribes he received in exchange for handing out contracts to build roads in the state of Coahuila. Jorge Juan Torres-Lopez, 66, on Wednesday pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to launder money and is set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos on Sept. 10. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, according to court documents. Torres-Lopez served as interim governor of the state of Coahuila...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS