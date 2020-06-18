'Double-Hatting' Gets Spotlight After €128M Award Nixed

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A decision last week annulling a €128 million ($143.4 million) arbitral award against Spain due to an arbitrator's undisclosed relationship with an expert could help sway the path of reform on a controversial practice by which arbitrators may concurrently serve as counsel in different cases. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ad hoc committee annulled the award, which had been issued to renewable energy investors Eiser Infrastructure Ltd. and Energia Solar Luxembourg SARL, after concluding that arbitrator Stanimir A. Alexandrov's undisclosed relationship with the claimants' expert had led to doubts about his impartiality. The issue raised in the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS