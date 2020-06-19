$7.95M Deal Ends DOD Drivers' Overtime Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The federal government will pay $7.95 million to end a collective action claiming it underpaid U.S. Department of Defense truck drivers by relying on a formula that miscalculated rest breaks and hours worked, the drivers' attorney told Law360. The agreement between lead plaintiff Robert Adams and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service will result in payouts to 184 drivers, according to a statement from the law firm representing them. They notified the Court of Federal Claims Thursday that they agreed to end the case, but they didn't disclose the settlement's terms. The Defense Department calculated drivers' pay based on a...

