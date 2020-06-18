New York City To Force NYPD To Reveal Surveillance Tools

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The New York City Council voted Thursday to require the NYPD, the nation's largest police department, to reveal details on the facial recognition software, cellphone trackers and other surveillance tools it uses to monitor people. The Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology Act, or POST Act, mandates that the New York Police Department publicly describe its arsenal of surveillance tools and disclose whether a court has authorized it to use them. Mayor Bill de Blasio has 30 days to sign the bill into law, and he said Wednesday that he will do so. But if the mayor later decides to reject the...

