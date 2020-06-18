Italian Exec Gets 2 Years For Breaking Russia Sanctions

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An Italian business owner at the heart of a conspiracy to export an American-made turbine to Russia has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Gabrielle Villone was convicted of working with a Russian-owned firm to acquire a power turbine from the manufacturer in the U.S. and ship it to Russia in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Export Control Reform Act of 2018. "This defendant was part of a bold, shameless scheme to undermine United States sanctions," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of the...

