FERC Rehearing Reg Poses New Challenges For Pipelines

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- On June 9, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a regulation precluding construction authorization for pipelines approved pursuant to Sections 3 and 7 of the Natural Gas Act, or NGA, until FERC acts on the merits of any timely filed requests for rehearing, or the time for filing a rehearing request has expired. Parties seeking to construct new interstate pipeline facilities likely will contend FERC's regulation is overbroad and burdensome. They may contend that it imposes unnecessary delays on the construction of critical energy infrastructure already approved by FERC and found to be in the public interest. The regulation precludes the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS