Hot Air Balloons Face Pesticide Risk, Calif. Farm Tells EPA

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A California farm that says its battle over hot air balloons led to the discovery of federal pesticide violations in the Coachella Valley is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to force it to investigate the alleged use of the chemicals without public notice. JCM Farming Inc., which operates an olive farm in the area, told a California federal court Thursday that it conducted its own 10-year investigation into the chemical spraying and found no posted signs notifying the public that dangerous pesticides had been used, even though the region is a magnet for tourists who may be unwittingly exposed. The company...

