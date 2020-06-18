Trump's Relaxed Water Rule Threatens Wildlife, States Say

Law360, San Francisco (June 18, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states and cities urged a California federal judge at a hearing Thursday to block a Trump administration rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act, saying it threatens wildlife, wetlands and millions of miles of streams by excluding waterways long considered protected by the law. The group of 17 states and cities, which includes California, New York and the District of Columbia, urged U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg to grant a preliminary injunction blocking the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule from going into effect on June 22, telling the court that the federal government did not analyze...

