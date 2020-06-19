Morgan Lewis DQ Reversed In Calif. OT Case

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP should not be disqualified from representing a real estate settlement service provider even though its attorneys allegedly communicated with members of an unpaid overtime class action, because the class didn't establish that the firm violated ethical rules, a California state appellate court held. The class members failed to demonstrate that Morgan Lewis obtained "confidential information material to the pending litigation" from the individuals during the conversations, which occurred after a decertification order but before a formal dismissal was entered, according to Thursday's ruling by the Fifth Appellate District. "Proof of unauthorized contact with a represented party is...

