Maine Bashes Cable Biz Stance In Channel Bundling Fight

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The state of Maine has urged the First Circuit to knock down the cable industry's argument that a new law requiring providers to sell channels a la carte runs afoul of the First Amendment, saying it doesn't interfere with content. Maine is trying to undo a federal judge's ruling in favor of cable providers, who contend that the recently enacted state statute would trample their constitutional rights by interfering in how they sell content and make editorial decisions. Comcast of Maine/New Hampshire Inc. has led an industry charge against the bill and scored a preliminary injunction in December halting the statute,...

