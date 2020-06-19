Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maine Bashes Cable Biz Stance In Channel Bundling Fight

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The state of Maine has urged the First Circuit to knock down the cable industry's argument that a new law requiring providers to sell channels a la carte runs afoul of the First Amendment, saying it doesn't interfere with content.

Maine is trying to undo a federal judge's ruling in favor of cable providers, who contend that the recently enacted state statute would trample their constitutional rights by interfering in how they sell content and make editorial decisions.

Comcast of Maine/New Hampshire Inc. has led an industry charge against the bill and scored a preliminary injunction in December halting the statute,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!