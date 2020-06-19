Insurers Want Hertz's $23M Coverage Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A pair of insurers urged a New York federal judge to toss a suit brought by Hertz seeking coverage of a $23 million legal bill relating to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe, arguing the SEC investigation is not a "securities claim" covered under the policy. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, a unit of AIG, and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. said in a memorandum to support their dismissal motion Thursday that they should not provide coverage for the costs Hertz incurred during a 2014 SEC investigation. The insurers said their directors and officers liability insurance stated clearly that the...

