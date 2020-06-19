Clock On $2.1M Contractor Bond Fight Started By Ch. 7 Ruling

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has found that a subcontractor on a Washington, D.C., Metro project is owed a $2.1 million bond payment for funds clawed back in another subcontractor's bankruptcy, saying the statute of limitations began to run when the clawback was ordered. Claiming the statute of limitations issue is a "novel" question of law, U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle Sr. said in an order made available Thursday that Myers Controlled Power LLC's claims against Zurich American Insurance Co. and its subsidiary Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland did not accrue until 2018, when a bankruptcy court ordered Myers to hand back...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS