Texas Justices To Hear $43.5M Suit Over Crane Collapse

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court said Friday it will review a decision to remand a construction superintendent's $43.5 million suit over injuries sustained after a crane collapsed and crushed his leg, drilling down on a state law defining an employer's "intent" to cause harm. In January 2018, the 14th Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to have the case reheard in the trial court, saying the case, which considers whether the construction company was "substantially certain" its behavior would cause Tyler Lee's injuries, could be further developed. Lee was working as a superintendent in September 2013, a role which required him to oversee...

