ND Tribe Members Urge 8th Circ. To Revive Oil Pipeline Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A group of Three Affiliated Tribes members has urged the Eighth Circuit to overturn the dismissal of their proposed class action claiming an oil pipeline illegally runs through their North Dakota reservation land, saying they can bring their trespass claim without the federal government's say-so. A North Dakota federal judge in April tossed two proposed class actions by Three Affiliated Tribes members challenging a Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Co. pipeline through their land on the Fort Berthold Reservation, ruling that the members had failed to exhaust their administrative remedies with the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs. In their...

