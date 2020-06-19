NYC Construction Biz Sues Insurer Over $1M Injury Claim

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Illinois Union Insurance Co. must pay legal defense costs in a $1 million workplace injury case, a New York City construction company told a Brooklyn federal court Friday. Queens Pioneer Construction Corp. says Illinois Union breached its contract when it suddenly stopped providing legal defense in July, years after construction worker Juan Alegria-Reyes was injured on a Brooklyn construction site and sued. Queens Pioneer says that Illinois Union needs to pay for its defense consistent with the liability policy that was in effect during the 2015 incident, which occurred while the construction company was contracted for work by ILE Construction Group....

