Alaska Air Fights Class Cert. Bid In Military Leave Pay Row

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Alaska Airlines Inc. and a sister carrier have urged a Washington federal judge not to give class status to a suit claiming the airlines shorted pilots on pay when they took short-term military leave, arguing the pilot who sued isn't actually in the military anymore. Alaska Airlines Inc. and sister company Horizon Air Industries Inc. on Thursday opposed pilot Casey Clarkson's attempt to certify two classes in his suit claiming the airlines shortchanged hundreds of pilots who took short-term military leave on pay and benefits. Clarkson, who retired from the Washington Air National Guard in 2018, is seeking to represent certain...

