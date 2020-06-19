Mass. Carpenter Who Cut Off Own Thumb Can't Go To Trial

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate panel on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a homeowner of causing a carpenter to sever his own thumb with a table saw due to an overcrowded workplace, saying the homeowner had no control over the workplace. In a published opinion, a three-judge Appeals Court panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of homeowner Lisa Stone in a suit alleging she caused the injuries suffered in 2014 by carpenter William Aulson, an independent contractor who had been hired by AD Construction, Stone's general contractor. The suit alleges that Stone negligently allowed the ground floor of...

