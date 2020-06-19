5th Circ. Tells Strip Club To ID Dancers It May Owe Wages

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A strip club has to produce the names and arbitration agreements of dancers who may be eligible to join a proposed collective action alleging it misclassified workers as independent contractors, the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday. But while the three-judge panel held that Spiros Partners Limited, which does business as Rick's Cabaret San Antonio, does have to produce that information, it doesn't have to produce the records of its past workplace disputes with performers whose cases had been diverted to arbitration, vacating part of a lower court's order. The lower court had denied Rick's Cabaret's request to immediately appeal its order because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS