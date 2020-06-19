'Varsity Blues' Defendants Say Bridgegate Ruling Closes Case

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Five "Varsity Blues" defendants say the U.S. Supreme Court's rationale in overturning wire fraud convictions in the Bridgegate scandal eviscerates prosecutors' foundational arguments that college officials can be held responsible for stolen admissions slots at elite schools. Lawyers urging Boston U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to trim criminal charges from the complaint said Thursday that if access lanes on the George Washington Bridge aren't subject to property fraud laws in the eyes of the Supreme Court in U.S. v. Kelly, then neither are admissions slots at the University of Southern California, Wake Forest or Georgetown University. "Just as there was no...

