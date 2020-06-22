Fla. Panel Orders Redo Of Disney's $128M Property Value Win

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida trial court incorrectly cut a Disney property's value by $128 million, a state appeals court said in ordering a recalculation, as the entertainment giant continues to sue a Florida county over several of its properties' valuations. The lower court incorrectly used testimony and evidence from the appraiser hired by Disney to lower the just value of the Disney Yacht & Beach Club Resort from $337 million to $209 million as of Jan. 1, 2015, Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal said on Friday. The evidence from Disney's appraiser did not support the assessments that the trial court adopted regarding...

