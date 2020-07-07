Versatile Defense Strategy Is Best For Privacy Class Actions

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT) -- "Privacy means people know what they're signing up for, in plain language, and repeatedly. I believe people are smart. Some people want to share more than other people do. Ask them." — Steve Jobs After checking the rear-view mirror to reexamine the way in which courts have responded to privacy litigation for decades, it is time to greet the nationwide class action phenomenon raising privacy concerns. An examination of the intersection between emerging technologies that threaten privacy and new lawmaking that seeks to protect it reveals an unchanging, fundamental truth: The immediate and aggressive response to a lawsuit often leads to resolution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS