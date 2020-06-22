Real Estate Rumors: Assemblage, Edgewater, Eduardo Pelaez

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Co-working firm The Assemblage has stopped operations at three Manhattan locations, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The company has ceased operations at 331 Park Ave. S. and 114 E. 25th St. in NoMad well as 17 John St., and the NoMad properties are now under new management, according to the report, which noted that the arrangement at the John Street property is unclear. Edgewater Capital Investments is seeking to build an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The firm is seeking approval to build a 12-story property at 417-433 N.E. First Ave., a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS