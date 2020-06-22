Harvard Beats Suit Over Denied Diploma For Assault Suspect

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Harvard University won dismissal of a former student's suit alleging he was wrongly denied a diploma after being accused of sexual assault, when a federal judge ruled Monday that the Ivy League school handled an investigation into the claims by the book. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted Harvard's motion to dismiss a suit filed by Damilare Sonoiki in October 2019. Sonoiki, who later pled guilty in a separate criminal case to passing illegal stock tips to an NFL player, has claimed the school breached its contact to provide him with a degree if he fulfilled his graduation requirements and left the school...

