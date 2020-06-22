Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Schnader Can't Nix $8M Malpractice Suit, Investment Co. Says

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Canadian investment company has hit back against Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP's bid for a quick win in an $8 million malpractice lawsuit that accuses the firm of failing to ensure that a contract with an electric motorcycle manufacturer included specific protections for the company.

Terracap Ventures Inc. and an affiliate told a New York federal court on Friday that Schnader Harrison can be held accountable for failing to advise the company that a contract with electric bike manufacturer Brammo Inc. did not prevent the dilution of $4.5 million in Brammo stock Terracap purchased as part of the deal.

"The evidence...

