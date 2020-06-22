Schnader Can't Nix $8M Malpractice Suit, Investment Co. Says

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Canadian investment company has hit back against Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP's bid for a quick win in an $8 million malpractice lawsuit that accuses the firm of failing to ensure that a contract with an electric motorcycle manufacturer included specific protections for the company. Terracap Ventures Inc. and an affiliate told a New York federal court on Friday that Schnader Harrison can be held accountable for failing to advise the company that a contract with electric bike manufacturer Brammo Inc. did not prevent the dilution of $4.5 million in Brammo stock Terracap purchased as part of the deal. "The evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS