Employers Can Prohibit Talking About Arbitration, NLRB Says

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Southern California hotel didn't violate federal labor law by telling workers they may not discuss arbitration proceedings with one another, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday. The decision allows California Commerce Club Inc., which does business as Commerce Hotel & Casino near Los Angeles, to maintain its policy that what happens in arbitration, as well as the arbitrator's decision, must remain confidential. But confidentiality provisions that encompass topics outside the scope of arbitration proceedings may violate employees' rights to discuss workplace matters, the board said. "No provision of the [National Labor Relations] Act mentions confidentiality rules or agreements, much...

