Enviros, Tribes File New Challenges To Trump's Water Rule

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and several Native American tribes filed two new lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act on Monday, arguing the rule ignored scientific evidence and should be replaced by Obama-era guidelines. The suits were filed the same day that the Trump administration's Navigable Waters Protection Rule, or NWPR, went into effect. The cases, filed in federal courts in Arizona and Washington, are the latest effort by opponents of the new rule to force a return to the Obama administration's expanded definition of "waters of the United States," a CWA term that determines which...

