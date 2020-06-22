2nd Circ. Upholds IBM Workers' Win After High Court Punt

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday reinstated a win for IBM employees that the U.S. Supreme Court had vacated, telling a trial court to decide when employers can be sued for failing to prevent stock declines that hurt their workers' retirement savings. In a five-page order, a three-judge panel declined the high court's invitation to revisit arguments the justices said needed more attention. The panel said it addressed certain arguments already and received inadequate information to consider the new arguments. Because of this, it opted to reinstate its original decision and let the district court make the next move in the high-profile Employee...

