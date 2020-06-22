Ex-ADI Employee Sees Anti-Chinese Bias In IP Theft Charges

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A former Analog Devices Inc. employee argued Monday that federal prosecutors illegally singled him out because he's of Chinese descent as he made a bid to dismiss charges that he stole the global semiconductor company's trade secrets and sold its designs as his own. Haoyang "Jack" Yu said the government can't pick and choose who to prosecute based on nationality, but did exactly that when it charged him in June 2019 with downloading hundreds of confidential files worth millions of dollars while working as an engineer at ADI and uploading portions of those files into his personal Google drive. Arguing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS