Lyft Agrees To Resolve DOJ Allegations It Violated ADA

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. and the federal government have agreed to resolve allegations the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when some of its drivers declined rides to disabled persons who used wheelchairs or walkers, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced Monday. The agreement states that Lyft will alter its wheelchair policy to specify that drivers are required to help disabled riders with foldable or collapsible mobility devices, implement an education and training program for its drivers and take other actions. The agreement "seeks to ensure that individuals with disabilities who use collapsible mobility devices will have...

