Robbins Geller Takes Reins From Labaton In Apple Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will take over the lead plaintiffs' counsel role in a proposed securities class action accusing Apple Inc. of hurting its investors by allegedly misrepresenting information about its sales and the demand for its products.

According to an order filed Friday in California federal court, the prominent plaintiffs' firm will take the reins from Labaton Sucharow LLP, which was previously lead counsel to the proposed class.

At the same time, Robbins Geller's client, the Norfolk County Council — which is acting in its capacity as the administering authority of the Norfolk Pension Fund — will become the...

