Red Robin Inks $8.5M Deal In Calif. Rest Break Class Action

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Red Robin has agreed to pay $8.5 million to settle a class action accusing the restaurant chain of violating California law by failing to provide breaks and failing to pay thousands of workers for time spent laundering uniforms. Manuel Vigueras and Genny Vasquez, lead plaintiffs in the 16,790-member class action, filed a motion for preliminary approval Friday of the settlement they struck with Red Robin International Inc. If approved, employees who worked in an hourly position at any of Red Robin's roughly 70 California restaurants during the class period would be eligible for a payout. The workers contended that Red Robin's...

