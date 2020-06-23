9th Circ. OKs 30-Year Front-Pay Verdict To Ex-BNSF Worker

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a former BNSF conductor's trial win concerning an on-the-job injury, including $1.4 million for 30 years of front pay, finding that while it is an unusually long compensation period, the man's situation was "highly unusual." Zachary Wooten worked for BNSF Railway Co. for five years before being fired at age 27 in the wake of an on-the-job arm injury. In the November 2018 trial, a jury agreed with Wooten that BNSF had trumped up a dishonesty charge against him to justify firing him after he reported the injury. Wooten won $2.1 million at trial and...

