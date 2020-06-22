Gov't Insists NY Residents' Global Entry Suit Not Reviewable

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration stood firmly behind its new policy suspending Global Entry and other clearance programs for New Yorkers traveling at airports and borders to move through security faster, telling a D.C. federal judge Monday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security acted appropriately within its discretion on the basis of national security. Government attorney Dena Roth stuck to that line from the DHS' briefs opposing a suit brought by three New York residents accusing the government of violating the Administrative Procedure Act's rulemaking process, and U.S. District Judge Richard Leon showed no inclination to direct that argument beyond her prepared script. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS