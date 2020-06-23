VW Asks Ohio Justices To Snuff Emissions Tampering Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG has told the Ohio Supreme Court that the Buckeye State has overstepped by suing Volkswagen for state anti-tampering law violations related to its 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal, saying the federal government exclusively regulates auto manufacturers' emissions systems. The German automaker filed its opening brief with the Ohio Supreme Court Monday, saying the state brought unprecedented claims against Volkswagen based on the exact same allegations concerning the company's use of "defeat devices" that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had already investigated, prosecuted and resolved. "To do so, Ohio invoked state anti-tampering laws that historically have been applied only to...

